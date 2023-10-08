F1 Qatar, Leclerc’s 5th place was the best for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc comments with realism and objectivity on his fifth place in Qatar. In qualifying on Friday, the Ferrari driver had defined this position as the best possible result, considering the difficulties of the SF-23 on this circuit, and he confirmed it with a solid Grand Prix, in which he was able to take advantage of some “gifts” of Early Christmas from Mercedes and Fernando Alonso.

Leclerc’s words

Having reached the finish line, exhausted like his colleagues, the #16 asked his engineer Xavi Marcos about the gap with the McLaren, replying with a “My God…” at the 33 second mark. Leclerc was in fact expecting a strong MCL60, but perhaps not that much faster than Ferrari. And, above all, he didn’t believe in a stronger Mercedes: “It was a shame, in other stints we were faster but always at a level we didn’t expect, especially compared to Mercedes. We expected the McLarens to be very fast here, but with Mercedes and Aston Martin in line with us. As far as Aston Martin is concerned it was like this, as far as Mercedes is concerned it wasn’t. Russell certainly had a much better paceespecially considering what happened on the first lap“, this is his comment to Sky Sports F1.

“We struggled more than expected, especially in the race. The problem was that we had mediums that had already done two push laps in SQ2, other teams only had one push lap on that tyre. That made the difference because we already had graining and we lost a lot of time“.

“Honestly this is by far the hardest race I’ve ever done in my career“, concluded the Monegasque driver. “It is for three main reasons: the first is obviously the heat. The second is all the high speed curves. The third three, which is the main reason, was to have three mandatory pit stopsbecause this forces you to always push doing one qualifying lap after another“.