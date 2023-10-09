F1 Qatar, hot protagonist: the FIA ​​reacts

The Qatar Grand Prix was won by Max Verstappen, but Sunday in Lusail had the real protagonist heat and the terrible mugginess, generated above all by the sky-high humidity (81%). In just over two hours, eloquent radio teams of drivers accumulated complaining about the conditions of the cockpits: Esteban Ocon vomited on the 15th lap, Logan Sargeant retired, several (certainly Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Sargeant themselves and Ocon) required medical attention due to dehydration and various ailments after the race. And now the FIA ​​wants to see clearly.

The FIA ​​press release

The Federation published a few minutes ago communicated which announces measures to prevent such shows from recurring: “The FIA ​​notes with concern that extreme temperatures and humidity during the 2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix had an impact on the wellbeing of drivers. Being elite athletes, they cannot be expected to compete in conditions that could jeopardize their health or safety. The safe operation of the cars is, at all times, the responsibility of the competitors, however, as with other safety-related matters, such as circuit infrastructure and car safety requirements, the FIA ​​will take all reasonable steps to establish and communicate the parameters acceptable in which the competitions take place“.

“For this reason, the FIA ​​has initiated an analysis of the situation in Qatar to provide recommendations for future extreme weather situations. It should be noted that although next year’s Qatar Grand Prix is ​​scheduled for later in the year (1 December), when temperatures are expected to be lower, the FIA ​​prefers to take concrete measures now to avoid a repetition of this scenario“.

“A series of measures will be discussed at the next meeting of the medical commission in Paris. Measures could include, among others, guidance for competitors, research on changes for a more efficient airflow in the passenger compartment and recommendations for change the calendar in order to align it with acceptable climatic conditions. Research conducted in other series, such as cross country events in extreme climates, will be examined for potential applications to circuit events. The FIA’s commitment to closer collaboration between the technical, safety and medical departments under the leadership of the FIA ​​President will facilitate this process“.