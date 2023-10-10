F1, the heat in Qatar causes discussion

The conditions in which the Qatar Grand Prix was held dissatisfied everyone, starting from the drivers and ending with the FIA, passing through the enthusiasts, who saw a rally track on Friday and pilots at the end of their strength Sunday.

The Federation announced that it had launched an analysis yesterday to understand what went wrong in Qatar and to prevent F1 from racing again with so much heat and 80% humidity. But not everyone is so understanding towards the drivers, even though they are the real protagonists of the race weekend. In matters relating to safety it is easy for a member of the “old school” to remember how in his time drivers competed in extreme conditions: this time it is Martin Brundle to warn F1, which he said was exaggerating both the problem and the search for solutions.

Brundle’s tweet

According to the Briton, the conditions in Qatar were harsh but not exceptional: “It’s races like Qatar and very rainy days that make F1 drivers look like the heroes and athletes they are. Don’t believe it at all weak view that we shouldn’t subject them to this kind of challenge“, commented the former Benetton and McLaren player on X. “Take a look at Senna in Brazil, Stewart at the rainy Nürburgring, Lauda after the accident“.

Regardless of the actual danger of the Lusail weekend, Formula 1 must ask itself what happened. The 20 drivers on the grid are in fact hyper-trained athletes, followed step by step by groups of doctors, physiotherapists and athletic trainers. At least four – Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon – needed medical attention after getting out of the cockpit: the American was even unable to finish the GP, also because he had the flu.