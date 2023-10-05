Alonso, in Qatar to repel the McLaren assault

Aston Martin’s two-faced year also affected Fernando’s season Alonso: the Spaniard has in fact collected 117 points in the first eight race weekends, and only 57 in the remaining eight.

After a disappointing Suzuka, the two-time world champion is ready to return to the track to help the AMR23 get out of the situation of technical and performance immobility. He will do it in Qatar, where he was the absolute protagonist in the only previous one in Formula 1, dating back to 2021: in that race the #14 returned to the podium after seven seasons. An experience that he would then relive in Aston Martin another seven times: his hope is that the counting doesn’t stop here, but help is needed from a team that started very well and continued badly; and now, after having been overtaken by Mercedes and Ferrari, he also risks being caught by McLaren, who instead did the opposite and dropped to -49.

Alonso’s words

“I don’t think there will be too big differences between here and Suzuka, no one will bring big updates this weekend and the cornering characteristics are similar, it won’t be too different“, this was the Spaniard’s comment in the Lusail press conference. The Spaniard taunted his former team in the fight for fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship. “McLaren has the wind at its back, it’s fast, but every weekend we see ups and downs from everyone. She was strong before the summer break in Austria and at Silverstone, while at Zandvoort she suffered a bit, but we ended up on the podium. It’s good if they are too confident, so maybe we can beat them in Abu Dhabi“.

“I’m happy to return to Qatar, I think it’s one nice track to drive on because with its high-speed corners it enhances the aerodynamics of the F1 and the driver’s adrenaline while driving. It will be different from two years ago because there is new asphalt, we hope to have fun. I believe there will be better sensations than those of 2021, these new generation cars go well in fast corners and struggle more in low speed corners. The question mark is the new asphalt, as well as knowing how much grip and sand there will be in free practice, then Sprint will add further spice“, he concluded.