Race results, classification and order of arrival of the race F1 GP in Qatar, where the Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 World Championship for the third time in his career. The Dutchman achieved the title with a second place in the Sprint Race and a victory in the main race, starting from pole position. In Qatar on the track Losail there’s a party too McLaren who achieved a double podium with Oscar Piastri And Lando Norris in third place and the victory in the Sprint Race with the young French driver. As for the “others”, the race in Qatar was characterized by accidents, including the retirement of Carlos Sainz before the start and a accident between Lewis Hamilton And George Russell. Charles Leclerc he was the only Ferrari driver in the race and finished in fifth place.

F1 race Qatar 2023, Verstappen World Champion

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrated his 2023 F1 World Champion title by dominating the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. He led the race ahead of McLaren Of Oscar Piastri And Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen is the 2023 F1 World Champion

McLaren confirmed their good performance of the Sprint Racewith Piastri and Norris finishing in second and third place respectively, despite starting from respectively sixth and from tenth position on the starting grid

Fratricidal duel in the Mercedes house with Hamilton and Russell who collided at the first corner, with Hamilton trying to overtake his young teammate on the outside. This incident put Hamilton out of the race and forced Russell to make a pit stops to change the damaged front wing.

The Red Bull driver dominated the 2023 Qatar F1 GP

Two of Verstappen’s main rivals were therefore already out of contention for victory, and the reigning world champion never looked back, winning his 14th race in 2023. Russell after the accident he made a good start at the start comeback and came fourth across the finish line, passing Charles Leclerc of Ferrari e Fernando Alonso of the Aston Martin, which was hampered by a run off the track and seat overheating.

Piastri won the Sprint Race with McLaren and obtained 2nd place in the Qatar GP

Before the race began, Carlos Sainz it even was excluded from the race due to a fuel system problem on his Ferrari that could not be resolved in time, leaving Leclerc as the only Ferrari driver at the start of the Qatar GP.

F1 podium QATAR 2023 race

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

3) Lando Norris (McLaren)

F1 GP QATAR 2023 race results, RANKING

POS # PILOT STABLE TURNS TIME 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda RBPT 57 1:27:39.168 2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes 57 +4.833s 3 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 57 +5.969s 4 63 George Russell Mercedes 57 +34.119s 5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 57 +38.976s 6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 57 +49.032s 7 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 57 +62.390s 8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 57 +66.563s 9 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 57 +76.127s 10 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda RBPT 57 +80.181s 11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 57 +81.652s 12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 57 +82.300s 13 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 57 +91.014s 14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 56 +1 lap 15 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 56 +1 lap 16 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 56 +1 lap 17 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri Honda RBPT 56 +1 lap NC 2 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 40 DNF NC 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0 DNF NC 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 0 DNF Final standings, order of arrival of the 2023 Qatar F1 GP

