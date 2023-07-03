The debate on the 2026 power units continues. In their current form, the technical regulations provide for a total power equally divided between the combustion engine and the electrical part. Due to the need to recharge the battery, the heat engine will also be used as a generator, giving up part of the useful thrust on the straight. The thermal power will be partially diverted from the wheels to the battery, so as to recharge the hybrid to be able to deliver more electric power during acceleration. However, the paddock presents conflicting opinions on the need to reduce the relevance of the hybrid part.

Wolff optimistic

In the press conference of the Austrian Grand Prix, Christian Horner launched the appeal to reduce the power of the electric part by 5-10% in favor of that of the internal combustion engine. In fact, current forecasts predict that on some circuits, due to the loss of thrust from the thermal to recharge the battery, the cars will slow down to such an extent that forcing pilots to downshift even with the accelerator flat. According to initial calculations, the top speeds in Monza, Spa, Jeddah and Baku could paradoxically be lower than in Monaco, a track full of braking points where you can recharge the hybrid.

Toto Wolff, however, judges these perspectives as science fiction: “Do you really think we won’t come up with a chassis and aerodynamics that prevent the riders from downshifting in a straight line? It’s not realistic. Even if we took today’s chassis and put the 2026 power units on them, there would only be a few tracks where the thermal boost would be significantly reduced on the straight. Today’s frames though are as big as a prototype and as heavy as an elephant. We’ll be thinking about something different for 2026: active aerodynamics and more efficient body shapes. There will be things related to the car industry”.

“We need good chassis and aerodynamic regulations, because those on the power unit are challenging”, continues Wolff. “Regarding the 50% ratio between electrical and thermal power, it is important that in Formula 1 we remain at the forefront of innovation. This means that a suitable machine must be built and that it is aerodynamically efficient, so as to compensate for the loss of energy”. Listening to the words of the Austrian manager, optimism about the success of the next aerodynamic regulations transpires in Mercedes: “It’s an interesting project to be involved in. How should we draw the car? What will the 2026 Formula 1 cars look like? How can we compensate for the loss of thrust from the heat engine? They will be devised new concepts for single-seaters and all of this is great.”

No chance

When asked about the possibility of reviewing the relationship between thermal and electrical power feared by Horner, Toto Wolff answered categorically: “It will not happen. There are ZERO possibilities. I don’t know why these things are coming out. We have been discussing these regulations for years, also involving other manufacturers. It was a compromise with Audi to allow them to enter Formula 1. These regulations will not be changed or postponed, because the world needs to showcase innovations on sustainability”. In closing, the Mercedes number one commented on the possible reasons behind Horner’s statements: “Perhaps what scares him the most is that their engine program is not progressing as it should. We should ask ourselves what are the motivations behind these statements”.