If you didn’t already know, for the Formula 1 organization it’s only about one thing: money.

Suppose you own a catering establishment and a Formula 1 race is organized right in front of your door. Then that is of course great news. You have a perfect view of the race and more importantly: your customers have that too. Checkout!

Unfortunately, it turns out it’s not just a celebration for the owners of establishments along the new Las Vegas street circuit. They are under a lot of pressure, as the New York Post learned.

According to the newspaper, catering establishments are required to pay a hefty fee, even if it concerns their own tent. Formula 1 demands an amount of $ 1,500 per person. Since there are stores in Las Vegas with 1,500 places, that can amount to over 2 million dollars.

Of course you think: what are they going to do if you don’t pay? You can’t be evicted from your own tent, can you? That’s right, but F1 does have a different way of putting pressure. They threaten to obstruct the view with barricades and spotlights. Since it is a night race, the latter can be quite effective.

With these questionable practices, Formula 1 wants to rake in even more money with the Las Vegas GP. And that while ticket prices are already sky-high. You already pay $ 500 for a shabby pitch and you have to tap $ 2,500 to get a spot on the grandstand. In other words: they are a bunch of money wolves. But that’s not really news.

Source: New York Post

