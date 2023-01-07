With a few simple words, Toto Wolf has indicated a guide for interpreting the presentations of the new cars, the veils of which will fall within a few weeks. The number one from Brackley explained that the next Mercedes will be visually very similar to its progenitor, but it is under the skin that the real surprises will be hidden, probably in the bottom and suspension area. Never as in 2023 will it be difficult for every machine to distinguish an evolution from a revolution because, even more than in the past, it is what you cannot see that makes the difference. In modern Formula 1 the bottom has always been the central component in generating downforce, but its relevance increased in 2022 with the aggressive exploitation of the ground effect, so much so that after the presentation of the F1-75 Mattia Binotto attributed to the bottom the 80% of the responsibility in the competitiveness of a current car.

Terms like “revolution” or “evolution” of a project refers to its basic concept. By this we don’t mean so much the shapes of the external bodywork, whether they are more or less slender bellies or the geometry of the bonnet, which instead derives from something deeper. The concept is rather the way in which the car seeks performance, understood as a compromise between aerodynamic load and suspension behaviour. Everything is closely connected to the aerodynamic structure of the bottom and the height from the ground at which you want it to work, an aspect which in turn influences the design of the suspensions. Even more than wide or narrow sidepods, the different philosophies in 2022 have been those of a tall and stable car, like Red Bull, or a low and rigid car, like in the case of Ferrari. Mercedes itself has stated that the error of concept in 2022 was due to having attempted to turn at excessively low ground clearances and not to the tapered bellies of the W13. The internal mechanics of the suspension are equally crucial in defining a concept, as the control of the aerodynamic platform depends on this, i.e. the stabilization of the heights from the ground and the inclinations of the surface, on which in turn the ability to generate load when cornering, slow and fast, in short in all conditions depends of march. The suspensions themselves have undergone a profound revolution with the 2022 regulations, which have banned various solutions granted until 2021, on all hydraulically controlled gas springs. It is therefore plausible that the designers want to make changes and capitalize on the experience gained during the first year of the new regulations, in the same way as is commonly done with aerodynamics.

When the veils from the new single-seaters fall, external aerodynamics similar to that of the previous car will therefore not necessarily imply that the car constitutes an evolution of the 2022 project. Conversely, markedly different forms will not presuppose that they are faced with a radical revolution. The structure of the fund will be one of the main discriminating factors for understanding how much a concept has been distorted, information that the teams will however keep under lock and key for as long as possible. Last season also saw the struggle with weight as a recurring theme, with several teams still serving handfuls of excess pounds at the end of the year. The race for lightness will continue to be central to the 2023 technical challenge and not just because the minimum weight will drop from 798 to 796 kg. The greater strength required of the anti-rollover structure and the more stringent bottom bending tests will in fact cause a general heaviness which will add to the excess mass to be disposed of. From the presentation alone it will be impossible to understand who will have invested more in lightness, with frame and mechanics that join the other aspects that are impossible to decipher during the launch phase.

In future presentations it will however be appropriate to focus on some specific points. The structure of Venturi channels, especially at the entry sections, could reveal a new aerodynamic concept of the floor, similar to the Ferrari update at Paul Ricard last July, but the teams will hardly reveal the updated bottoms before the track debut in Bahrain. Where possible, however, it will be preferred to mount the old bottoms if these are compatible with the new chassis, with the hope of no longer attending presentations of entire cars from the previous season or of FIA standard models.

Suspension will be another area of ​​great interest during upcoming launches. The pull-rod and push-rod schemes have proven to be viable alternatives to both the front and rear, depending on the basic concept and the way you want the car to work. A different suspension scheme would be one of the main indications of a revolutionized concept, potentially implying a different strategy for controlling the height from the ground and the inclination of the bed. Even the arrangement of the triangles of the same suspensions can be eloquent, in a generation of Formula 1 in which the suspension has remained the only structure to intervene between the front wing and the bottom, with the delicate task of structuring the flow around the car and to sort it towards the Venturi channel. Finally, in terms of suspension and steering, it will be interesting to observe how much the customer teams have purchased from their respective suppliers. Eyes therefore focused on the common components between AlphaTauri and Red Bull, between Haas and Ferrari and between Williams, Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Although they are not central elements in the definition of a concept, the arrangement of the protections on the side of the passenger compartment generates considerable curiosity on the eve of the presentations. As far as the upper anti-intrusion cones are concerned, the real question is whether someone will copy the Mercedes solution of separating them from the bellies and fairing them with aerodynamic appendages, a disputed solution but which will still be granted for 2023. For the lower cones, on the other hand, someone could emulate those teams that, like Red Bull and Alpine, already integrated them directly into the fund in 2022, thus managing to give the sides a deeper flare.







Overall, Red Bull and Ferrari are the teams from which we can safely expect an evolution of the RB18 and F1-75 respectively, without distorting the concepts which, each in their own way, have proven effective. Mercedes has made no secret of revolutionizing its car, although the latest statements suggest a bodywork of the W14 very similar to the W13, with the innovations concentrated in the bottom and in the suspensions. Then there are teams that with the 2023 single-seater will complete a change of concept already undertaken during 2022, but not yet completed due to the limits dictated by the chassis and suspension, with McLaren and Aston Martin in the role of the main candidates to submit cars at the antipodes with those launched in February 2022. The 2023 round of presentations therefore promises to be particularly interesting from a technical point of view, but at the same time misleading if not interpreted carefully.