For now, the F1 Commission has decided not to decide, referring it to the consultative commission on engines to examine the matter in order to present proposals. The subject of dispute is the difference in performance that the FIA ​​has found in the power units that competed in the first part of the 2023 championship, finding that there is a significant gap between manufacturers.

The case was raised by Alpine, which measures the difference in power from the top engine manufacturers at about thirty horsepower and the French company would have asked the International Federation for a rebalancing, considering that the engines are approved and, therefore, not developable.

The numbers, on the other hand, say that those who have had the opportunity to work on reliability have been able to push themselves towards power limits that were not achievable for fear of breaking, which is why the gap that has opened up between the competitors has grown and it is right to find a rebalancing, bearing in mind that the objective of the regulation in force is to bring the manufacturers’ performances closer together.

Alpine A523: The power unit pays off about 30 horsepower from the other engines Photo by: Uncredited

The dispute arises from how you want to proceed with a realignment of powers to bring Alpine closer to Honda, Mercedes and Ferrari. There are two possibilities: make concessions to Viry Chatillon or limit the opponents.

Evidently someone would like the second solution if Toto Wolff came out with a rather harsh comment: “The show follows sport. And the reason why sport is so believable is because you have to work hard to have success”.

“If you are an engine supplier and your engine is not as powerful as the others, this is obviously everyone’s problem. With an engine frozen by regulation, we don’t want to clip the wings of those who have to get closer, but all this must be done in a meritocratic way. This is why we have inserted a rule in the 2026 regulations according to which if a PU will have a power difference of more than 3% from the best performing unit, the Builders will meet to grant facilitations to those who are chasing after it will be understood what it depends on the lack of performance”.

“More dyno hours or development jokers could be granted: this must be the topic of discussion and nothing else, like reducing someone’s fuel flow: the adoption of a BoP would be a real catastrophe for F1, a rejecting one’s DNA, so much so that this aspect should not be a topic on the table”.

Given the supremacy of Red Bull, some have thought that the Milton Keynes team could be blocked by weakening the Honda engine, in the hope of making the results of the Grands Prix more contestable. And Wolff, despite being a fierce opponent of the world champion team, wanted to remove any doubts about how to bring Alpine back into vogue.

The equalization is right, but there are ways and means of implementing it: F1 must remain hooked to meritocracy, without penalizing those who are winning, but bringing those who are left behind closer together.