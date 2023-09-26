Ten years behind us but turbo-hybrid power units still never cease to amaze. On the occasion of the last Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari exhibited the power unit for the 2021 season. He was present to illustrate its secrets and characteristics Enrico Gualtieri, Head of Power Unit Area, author of an interesting digression on the different ways of using the electrical part. Although the mapping for the internal combustion engine remains the same for qualifying and the race, those of the hybrid are multiple and constantly vary during the lap.

Maximum thrust

The power unit is used at maximum power only for short moments, a caution linked to reliability reasons but above all to the battery charge. In these circumstances the battery delivers maximum electrical power, without the other components worrying about recovering energy in any way. For example, the turbine is bypassed through the wastegate valve, which remains open, so as to reduce pressure losses at the exhaust and maximize the useful power of the combustion engine. However, with the wastegate open, the thrust of the exhaust gases on the turbine is limited.

It is therefore up to the MGU-H, the electric motor that rotates together with the turbo group, to push the compressor, absorbing energy from the battery. “The MGU-H drives the turbochargerturning it into a mechanical compressor”, explains Gualtieri. The battery also simultaneously powers the second electric motor, the MGU-K, whose thrust reaches the wheels directly. The maximum power mapping is activated at low speeds, when the rider needs all the thrust possible to regain speed. In fact, from the perspective of lap time, concentrating power in the early traction phases is more profitable than spreading power up to maximum speed.

Continuous power

Once a decent speed has been acquired, the power unit must find the right compromise between power output and energy saving. In fact, since it cannot be recharged externally, the battery must be managed through repeated charging and discharging cycles. In continuous power mapping the wastegate valve closes againso that the turbine can convert the thermal energy of the exhaust gases into mechanical energy from the turbine, which in turn is used to push the compressor and MGU-H.

In fact, under these conditions the MGU-H enters charging mode, recovering energy which is immediately redirected to power the MGU-K. In this way, the workload for the battery is significantly reduced. The mapping evolves slowly until a complete preservation of the battery charge. The MGU-K is then entirely powered by the MGU-H, always in charging mode, leaving the residual energy in the accumulator intact.

Reload

In those braking and release phases in which the rider does not need to push, the charging mapping comes into action. The entire thermal-mechanical energy converted from the exhaust gases through the turbine is used to push the MGU-H and recharge the battery. The accumulator also in turn receives the energy recovered during braking by the MGU-K. In this way the battery charge is slowly restoredthen returning to provide maximum thrust in the subsequent corner exit.

Although presented as three distinct modalities, the mappings present variable nuances, progressively passing from one to the other. Furthermore, the times of use are not strict, but adaptable to external conditions. “Mappings are constantly evolving in every part of the circuit and on every lap, depending on the conditions, the grip level and the driver’s driving style”, adds Gualtieri. It should also be underlined that in qualifying or in the excited phases of the race, the maximum power mapping can be used for longer times than usual, but at the cost of consuming the battery and then having to make extensive use of the charging mode. A question of strategies, the complexity of which reflects that of current power units.