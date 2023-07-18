With ten races to go and another twelve still to go, the power unit table after the Silverstone Grand Prix is ​​a good indicator of what the penalties will be in the second phase of the championship. Nico Hulkenberg is the only driver so far to have breached the limit of the three units as regards the heat engine, turbocharger and MGU-H. In the upper part of the grid, however, there are several drivers who have already reached the seasonal ceiling, in detail George Russell, Lando Norris, the two Ferraris and the Red Bull couple. The imminent trip to Spa, a circuit where overtaking opportunities historically encourage you to serve penalties on the grid, could see several protagonists penalised.

Ferrari: MGU-K the strong point

When counting replacements for each engine maker, Ferrari is the slightly above average one, with more than three engines per car. However, it is interesting to note that the MGU-Ks used by the Prancing Horse are just 2.5 per driver, a sign in any case of a moderate reliability of the electric motor. Honda and Alpine instead travel at the exact average of three power units per car while, as in 2022, Mercedes is the most below average manufacturer.

Finally, on the subject of transmissions, Max Verstappen, Nico Hulkenberg and Oscar Piastri are the drivers who have already reached the limit of four changes per season, with the obligation to serve a grid penalty at the next replacement. Furthermore, in the top half of the standings, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll, the Ferrari duo and the two Alpines have already made three changes since the start of the championship. The summary tables of all the replacements since the beginning of the year follow.

Drivers table

ICE: Internal Combustion Engine (Heat engine: maximum 3 per season)

TC: TurboCharger (Turbocharger: maximum 3 per season)

MGU-H: Motor Generator Unit Heat (Hybrid, electric motor generator coupled to the turbo: maximum 3 per season)

MGU-K: Motor Generator Unit Kinetic (Hybrid, electric motor generator coupled to the crankshaft: maximum 3 per season)

ES: Energy Store (Hybrid, battery: maximum 2 per season)

CE: Control Electronics (Control unit: maximum 2 per season)

EX: Exhaust (Exhausts: Max 8 per season)

GB: Gearbox (Gearbox gears: maximum 4 replacements per season)

GC: Gearbox Case (Gearbox outer casing: maximum 4 replacements per season)

Pilot ICE extension CT MGU-H MGU-K EX THERE IS FORMER GB GC Verstappen 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 4 4 Perez 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 3 3 Leclerc 3 3 3 3 3 4 4 3 3 Sainz 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 3 3 Russell 3 3 3 3 2 2 4 2 2 Hamilton 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 2 2 Or with 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 3 3 Gasly 4 4 4 4 2 2 5 3 3 Plates 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 4 4 Norris 3 3 3 3 2 2 5 2 2 Bottas 3 2 2 2 1 2 4 3 3 Zhou 3 2 2 2 1 1 4 2 2 Stroll 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 3 3 Alonso 2 2 2 2 2 2 3 2 2 Magnussen 3 3 3 2 1 1 5 3 3 Hulkenberg 4 4 4 3 1 2 4 4 4 DeVries 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 2 2 Tsunoda 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 2 2 Albon 3 3 3 3 2 2 3 2 2 Sargeant 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 2 2

Motorists table

builder ICE extension CT MGU-H MGU-K EX THERE IS FORMER RBPT-Honda 12 12 12 12 10 10 15 Ferrari 19 17 17 15 9 12 25 Mercedes 19 19 19 19 16 16 29 Alpine 6 6 6 6 4 4 9