The tests that Pirelli conducted on the Silverstone circuit to develop the 2024 tires concluded yesterday. The program envisaged the comparison of different types of dry compounds without the use of tyrewarmers, but the variable weather conditions made it advisable to work on new intermediate tires which, from next season, will be used at room temperature.

Yesterday two teams were involved, Haas and Williams, respectively with the pilots Pietro Fittipaldi and Logan Sargeant. The Brazilian completed a total of 124 laps, setting a best time of 1’33″634, while the American completed 104 laps, the fastest in 1’32″448.

In total, 3,151 kilometers were covered in these two days of testing which will be essential for deciding the next steps in the development of the 2024 tyres.

Daniel Ricciardo made his debut on Tuesday on the Red Bull RB19 in the Pirelli test at Silverstone Photo by: Pirelli

On Tuesday, instead, there was the debut of Daniel Ricciardo on the Red Bull RB19: the Australian did 110 laps with the best time of 1’27″415, making good the test day with the Milan tires in view of the debut in Hungary on the AlphaTauri AT04 which was owned by Nyck De Vries.

For Haas and Williams, three regular drivers were left on track: Nico Hulkenberg, who completed 41 laps (best time 1’30″276), Kevin Magnussen (64 laps, his fastest time 1’31″247) and Alexander Albon (92 laps, fastest lap in 1’32”453).

“Silverstone was two very intense days of testing and I would like to thank the teams and the drivers involved for the support they have given us – commented Mario Isola, Pirelli Motorsport Director – The rather changeable weather, especially on the first day, it made the job more complicated than we hoped because the asphalt conditions weren’t as constant as we would have liked; we have however tried to exploit the available time in the most efficient way, for example by deepening our knowledge of the behavior of the new intermediate tyres”.

“Now comes the most important part of the job, namely the analysis of the data on the non-preheated compounds which will be compared with that collected in the previous tests. It will be precisely on these data that the F1 Commission – which includes the FIA, F1 and the ten teams participating in the championship – will have to make the decision on 31 July next whether to introduce the use of slick tires without preheating as early as 2024, making them equal the same goes for the wet ones which no longer require the use of tire warmers starting from the Monaco Grand Prix, and the intermediate ones, whose debut will take place with the first Grand Prix of next season”.

“Naturally, this decision will have an impact on the test schedule during the current championship which, to date, still includes four days of testing (two at Spa and two at Monza after the Grands Prix held on these circuits) and the use of prototypes during free practice at the Japanese and Mexico City Grands Prix”.

Isola obviously does not say so, but it will count a lot in the development work that will be carried out even if Pirelli will be confirmed as sole supplier from 2025 given that the candidacy of Bridgestone is also at stake, which passed the first technical selection and is now at the scrutiny of the commercial one. The hope of the Milanese manufacturer is to have an answer on the matter before the F1 Commission, in order to review the strategies if things do not turn out as they hope.