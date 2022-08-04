Red Bull and Porsche are ready to start a partnership as part of the next generation of power unit rules, after the Volkswagen Group’s advisory board gave the green light to both F1 and the manufacturer earlier this year. of Stuttgart that of the other brand of the group, Audi.

The deal includes Porsche’s acquisition of a 50% stake in Red Bull’s F1 operations, as confirmed by legal documents filed in Morocco late last month.

According to the documents, the agreement could be announced as early as today, 4 August, but the green light has not yet been given.

Christian Horner, team principal of Red Bull, said in Hungary that there is still a long process to be faced before being able to announce a possible agreement, pointing out the “caveats” relating to the status of Porsche as a new engine manufacturer and the concessions that could get.

The VW Group has been reluctant to give final approval until the engine rules for 2026 are finalized, which means that until the regulations are formalized, the announcement from Red Bull and Porsche will remain on hold. by. Red Bull hoped to make the news public at their home game in Austria almost a month ago.

Porsche F1 concept Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

Some of the details not yet defined concern the number of hours allowed for bench tests by a new manufacturer such as Porsche, as well as the material used for the engine pistons. While existing houses want to use steel, given their experience, Porsche is convinced they want to switch to aluminum.

The dispute over these issues caused the postponement of the electronic voting provided by the World Motor Sport Council. Initially this was supposed to take place on August 2, but has now been postponed to August 8 and the results may be late in coming due to the summer break.

Speaking with Autosport / Motorsport.com and Motorsport-Total.com in Hungary, Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko said the matter is very simple.

“The decision of VW’s board of directors is this: if the technical regulations meet their criteria, then they have the mandate to enter Formula 1.”

“This is mainly about cost caps, sustainability, zero-emission fuel, equal opportunities as a newcomer, greater computing power and so on. In purely formal terms, however, these new regulations do not yet exist. Yes. he assumes that the FIA ​​president will soon put them to a vote in an e-mail consultation. Only then will things officially kick off. “

Porsche F1 livery concept

Ferrari and Mercedes have denied that they have pushed for approval of the new rules to put a spoke in the wheel of the plans of Porsche and Audi, but according to Marko some teams that are protagonists in F1 are “trying to get the best for themselves” , stealing time from newcomers to prepare.

Red Bull, meanwhile, announced earlier this week that Honda will continue to provide technical assistance for its power units and engines until the end of 2025. The Milton Keynes team has formed its own facility, called Red. Bull Powertrains, which was supposed to take over from Honda at the end of this year following the Japanese manufacturer’s decision to end its F1 commitment after 2021, but the engine freeze has decided to provide assistance. to Red Bull.

The extension of this agreement means there is less doubt about Red Bull Powertrains’ status as a new manufacturer starting in 2026, when it is expected to work with Porsche.

Marko also confirmed that both Red Bull and AlphaTauri will continue to use the same engines starting in 2026, paving the way for the possibility that Porsche will also supply engines to the Italian team if the regulation is finalized. The ownership of AlphaTauri will remain 100% in the hands of Red Bull.