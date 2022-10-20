Audi at the beginning of the week in Madrid updated what its plans are to enter F1 in 2026, while silence seems to have fallen on Porsche, the other VW Group brand that is expected to make its return to the GPs with the change in power unit regulations.

The break with Red Bull in the summer, when it seemed that the formalization of an equal partnership was imminent, put the German manufacturer in a very uncomfortable position.

Not to extinguish the flame is the FIA ​​that in a note published Wednesday after the World Council on the rules of engines 2026, wrote: “At Spa-Francorchamps in August, Audi announced that it will enter the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship. since 2026 as an engine manufacturer. This announcement was an endorsement of the hard work of those who are committed to drafting the new regulations. We also register that Porsche is still arguing with the F1 teams ”.

Of course, the FIA ​​has not provided any indication with which teams the negotiations are underway, but the indiscretions of the paddock speak of Williams and, possibly, also of Andretti, the American structure that has so far found the refusal of the current teams to expand the cake of the F1 to an eleventh protagonist.

The special Williams livery designed on a show car for the United States GP Photo by: Williams

Jost Capito, CEO Williams, has great joins in the VW Group, since he was the architect of the successes of Volkswagen in the world rally, for which an interlocution with the Grove team is even obvious, even if the possible welding with Porsche by Andretti could facilitate the entry into the Circus of the second stars and stripes team relying on the support of a manufacturer.

Williams is tied to Mercedes to supply the engine and gearbox until 2025, but then the options for the longer-term future are open. There has been an interest from Renault, which is looking for a team of customers, but Dorilton Capital, the financial group that controls the team would be interested in having the supply of an official engine, for which Porsche is interested.

Michael Andretti, hopes to enter F1 in 2026, perhaps with Porsche as an engineer Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Porsche had the door closed in the face by Red Bull when the negotiations reached the final phase: the first levels of Milton Keynes did not want to lose control of the company, while the German company was willing to join the team with its management.

“Porsche is a great brand, but their DNA is very different from ours – explained Christian Horner – during the discussions it became clear that there was no strategic alignment. Red Bull has shown what it is capable of in F1. as an independent team and now that we also become engineers we can’t wait to challenge the manufacturers with both the power unit and the chassis. “

The Red Bull attitude was presumptuous towards a brand with a strong sporting matrix like Porsche and we are sure that the German manufacturer will try to prove with facts that the F1 practice is not closed …