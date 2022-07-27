Despite the absence of an official press release announcing the start of the much-rumored partnership between the German automaker and the Milton Keynes F1 team, formal processes have begun to ensure the process leading up to the deal goes smoothly. .

One of the obstacles to overcome was the green light of anti-cartel authorities around the world, to ensure that there was nothing wrong with the union of the two companies.

In addition to having to do this in the European Union, applications had to be submitted in more than 20 countries outside the EU. One of these is Morocco, whose government legislation requires applications to be subject to mandatory publication once approved.

The process of getting the green light required Porsche and Red Bull to reveal the details of their agreement, and these were published in Morocco by the Conseil de la Concurrence.

The document reveals that on July 8 Porsche notified Conseil of its intention to enter into a ten-year partnership with Red Bull that includes a 50% stake in its Grand Prix activities. The document suggests that the partnership will be formally announced on August 4.

This week there has only been talk of a 50% acquisition of Red Bull Technology, but it is clear that the partnership will also extend to the F1 team’s separate businesses.

The disclosure of the details by the authorities, even before the announcement was made public, was partly caused by the delays in obtaining formal green light from Porsche for his return to F1.

The original plan was to announce the partnership at the Austrian Grand Prix three weeks ago.

Porsche F1 concept Photo by: Camille De Bastiani

However, the idea has been postponed because the FIA ​​World Automobile Council has not approved the engine regulations that will come into effect from 2026. Approval of these regulations is a prerequisite for Porsche to officially communicate its entry into Formula 1.

Although the Moroccan document mentions only Red Bull, in all likelihood the sister team AlphaTauri will also race with Porsche engines and any other choice would be illogical in light of the synergies between Red Bull Racing and the Faenza team. The Italian team will still remain 100% in the hands of Red Bull.

The second brand of the Volkswagen Group, Audi, whose entry into Formula 1 has already been approved by all the competent bodies, is not yet as advanced in its project as Porsche is.

According to Motorsport.com, the Ingolstadt-based company is still negotiating with Sauber owner Finn Rausing, the acquisition of 75% of the team’s shares.

The Supervisory Board of the Volkswagen Group had already given the green light for Porsche and Audi to enter Formula 1 on April 7, 2022, approving the related financial statements after all the boards of directors of the two brands had given their consent.

However, doubts arose recently when Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess announced his resignation on July 22.

Diess will be replaced on 1 September by the CEO of Porsche AG, Oliver Blume. The latter was already a major supporter of the Formula One program as far as the Porsche brand is concerned.