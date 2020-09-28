Since 2014 and despite opposition from Williams, Red Bull and Toro Rosso, the Formula 1 World Championship has had a penalty system called ‘carnet por points’ where each rider that makes up the ‘Gran Circo’ grid has 12 points during a calendar year that the commissioners of each grand prize can remove depending on the infraction committed.

A procedure that is currently in the championship because Lewis Hamilton, leader of the 2020 season, he only has four points left in his locker. In case of receiving more sanctions from the judges before the Bahrain GP 2020 and reaching zero, Hamilton would automatically miss the next event on the calendar, a situation that would raise the title options of Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen.

Infractions punished on the F1 points card

A point

• Missing the drivers’ briefing or being late

• Exceeding the pit speed limit by more than 10km / h

• Obstruct another pilot

• Force a pilot off the track

• Get an advantage by going off the track

• Cross the white line when exiting the pits

• Ignore the red light when exiting the pits

• Pass another car with a safety car on the track

• Failure to maintain the correct distance from the safety car

Two points

• Exceed the pit speed limit between 10 and 20 km / h

• Cause a collision

• Dangerously obstructing another pilot

• Dangerously forcing a driver off the track

• Driving too fast under a yellow or red flag

• Ignore the blue flags

• Skip the start

• Pass the safety car

• Exceeding the ‘target time’ after the safety car

• Dangerous exit from a pit stop

• Ignore weigh-in during qualification

Three points

• Exceeding the speed limit in the pits by more than 20 km / h

• Cause a dangerous collision

• Ignore the black flag

Five points

• Being excluded from a race