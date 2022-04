1982: a fatal year for Formula 1, tragic events would have marked it forever.

One in particular, the farewell to the most loved Canadian in the history of racing, is always compared to a background, which took place in Imola. Background that still today, 40 years later, is a reason for discussion and reflection. A “wrong”. The wrong that Gilles Villeneuve felt he had suffered at the end of the San Marino Grand Prix.