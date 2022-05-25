If the word “May” is accompanied by “Formula 1”, it is difficult that one of the most glamorous, elegant events, enclosed by a unique setting, that of the Côte d’Azur, does not immediately come to mind: the Monaco GP.

If every curve, every curb, or every “barrier” of the city track created in the coastal land could speak, it would tell of impossible overtaking, spectacular accidents, blunders, and of victories on which no one would have bet a euro at the casino …

Among the most “crazy” editions of all time, I want to remember the one held forty years ago, in 1982, won by Riccardo Patrese, then a Brabham driver. A race decided with three laps to go: a succession of spins, accidents, and shortage of petrol, does not make clear the driver at the head of the grand prix. Television direction is also in crisis, and not even the winner realizes that he has crossed the finish line first.

Let’s relive the emotions of that Sunday through the memories and the background told by the former Paduan driver.