In this new Motorsport.com podcast episode, Roberto Chinchero and Giacomo Rauli analyze the qualification of the Hungarian Grand Prix. George Russell wins a pole position … inexplicable: no one, not even Mercedes itself would have expected the start from the pole, in front of the two Ferraris. An unusual Saturday, especially for Red Bull, tenth and eleventh with Verstappen and Perez. Tomorrow, the race will be anything but obvious …