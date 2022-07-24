In this podcast episode of Motorsport.com, Roberto Chinchero and Giacomo Rauli analyze the Formula 1 French Grand Prix. The 12th round of the season bears the signature of Max Verstappen, who extends the world distance thanks to the mistake of Charles Leclerc, which changes the fate of the race on lap 17. For Ferrari, the journey towards the realization of the world championship dream is getting more and more complicated …
#Podcast #Chinchero #Ferrari #blow #Red #Bull #final #extension
