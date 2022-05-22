A Sunday marked by the Ferrari “prank”, a Grand Prix that, until the 27th lap, seemed to have to end with a precious victory for Charles Leclerc. Instead, between the dream and the nightmare there is a radio team in which the Monegasque complains of a sudden drop in power of his F1-75.

A difficult Sunday also for the host, Carlos Sainz Jr., who closed in fourth position taking advantage of the crisis of Lewis Hamilton’s W13 number 44. Celebrate Mercedes anyway with George Russell’s podium: is the silver arrow really back?