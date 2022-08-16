Hungarian Grand Prix, August 16, 1992. Thirty years ago, a driver fulfilled his dream of becoming Formula 1 world champion. A dream that has been waiting for too long, which has also led him to say enough, to get angry, to think that perhaps it was not destiny.

Until good luck, self-confidence, and the invincibility of a perfect single-seater accompanied him to the roof of the world … con 5 races in advance.

This is how Nigel Mansell, at 39, with Williams, reaches the pinnacle of a career in which he perhaps did not collect as much as he deserved. He reaches it after a winding, complicated climb, but with an extraordinary view. A view from the second step of a podium in which the winner is Ayrton, the Brazilian to whom Mansell has often trimmed breathtaking overtaking.

On the day of Senna’s 35th hit, an exhausted Nigel shows the smile of glory under his iconic mustache. Let’s relive the British driver’s world championship conquest through this podcast episode of Motorsport.com.