Formula 1 is preparing to move to the oceanic continent to compete in the Australian Grand Prix scheduled for 22 to 24 March and, on the occasion of his home grand prix, Oscar Piastri has decided to create a special helmet dedicated to his homeland.

It's not just a question of colours, because Oscar's helmet already featured those of his country's flag, but of idea and concept. The driver in his second year in Formula 1 will abandon the classic colors of his helmet, as well as the design, for a weekend to embrace the symbols that nature has given to Australia.

Starting from the colors, Oscar's helmet will be completely two-tone. The base is made with midnight blue, which is easy to distinguish only when hit by light, otherwise it could distort and appear black.

Oscar Piastri's helmet for the Australian GP

The figures, however, are all orange. The papaya orange of McLaren, but also the orange that the Australian light gives to things when it is found at certain times of the day.

A tree immediately appears on the chin guard: it is a Eucalyptus brockwayi (also known as Dundas Mahogany), a typical plant of the western area of ​​Australia which can reach a height ranging from 15 to 25 metres.

The same eucalyptus is also reproduced in the lateral areas of the helmet, interspersed however with one of the island's symbolic animals, the kangaroo. There are depicted in different sizes on each side of the helmet, as well as on the back.

Towards the cap the orange becomes more and more predominant thanks to the design of a sun. This is broken up by the strip on which the sponsors (Monster Energy) are usually placed. The shell, therefore, is midnight blue with the pilot's initials clearly visible, while the two air intakes for cooling the pilot's head are transparent so as not to interfere with the livery of the helmet.

Oscar Piastri's helmet for the Australian GP