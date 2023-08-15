How can the season change from one grand prix to another? Oscar Piastri, in his first season as a racing driver in Formula 1, found himself from having to fight for the last positions to being one of the main candidates for the podium in a short time.

A machine born badly, the MCL60, studied again in the first 4 months of 2023 and became a princess after several Cinderella races. Three races, the last before the break, and as many podiums: 2 with Lando Norris and 1 with Oscar Piastri in the Spa-Francorchamps Sprint Race.

From rags to riches, although now the team will have to ensure that the splendid carriage does not turn pumpkin again at the stroke of midnight. In the meantime, the team can enjoy the first flashes of a rider on whom it has counted a lot, so much so that it deprives itself of Daniel Ricciardo and snatches him from Alpine with perfect timing.

Oscar Piastri was expected for the qualities he showed in the preparatory categories for Formula 1, but the initial version of the MCL60 had clipped his wings and ambitions. The B version of the Woking single-seater launched him towards the upper floors, and he didn’t miss the opportunity, signing a declaration of intent at Spa not only linked to the present, but above all to the future.

“The second place obtained in the Spa-Francorchamps Sprint Race was a very distant dream, at the beginning of the season. Perhaps we would have thought of such a result only with extremely favorable circumstances, perhaps with several retired cars”.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, in 2nd position, arrives at Parco delle Ferme after the sprint race. Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Clearly once the season started, podium finishes were a very distant dream. And now to be here, to be able to do that consistently like we did in the last 3 race weekends before the summer break, is really considerable.”

“For me it was an exceptional thing, that’s clear. It’s always a good motivation when you know you can do a good job. Now we have a car to be able to finish in the Top 3”.

Piastri is aware that he is in his rookie season. Despite the third place in the Sprint Race in Belgium, he is well aware that he still has many things to learn in order to try and get the most out of both the car and himself.

“I don’t think it changes much from what I’m doing now. I’m always trying to get the best out of myself. I still have so much to learn and I know I can increase my speed by working on some details. So, from this point of view, things aren’t going to change much.”

“But when you can go home with a trophy or a Sprint Race medal, it’s really nice. So yes, I hope to achieve more and I will push further to achieve more.”

“I’m happy with how I’m going, I think my season has been pretty good for the most part. I think, yes, there have been mistakes or moments where I would have liked to repeat them to do better. But it often happens to say things like that. But I’m happy with how I’m riding, even if there’s a lot to improve and a lot to learn.”

“I have a teammate [Lando Norris, ndr] very strong that I can learn from, and is my point of reference. This helps me a lot to increase the speed. So yeah, I’m really happy to be where I am.”