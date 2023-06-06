To underline its world championship status, F1 wants a race in Africa. A return to the famous Kyalami circuit, which last hosted a GP in 1993, has been a longtime favourite.

F1 chief executive and president Stefano Domenicali has indeed held several meetings with circuit officials and other stakeholders in the South African GP over the past year to relaunch the event.

A slot in 2024 was initially thought of, although there was an offer to add the event to the 2023 schedule, which has since missed the Chinese (COVID-19) and Emilia Romagna (flood) GPs .

The failure of these negotiations paved the way for Spa, the host circuit of the Belgian GP, ​​to agree to a one-year extension – the second short-term deal in a row – and will remain on the calendar for 2024.

The South African GP, ​​on the other hand, will take place no earlier than 2025. According to Motorsport.com, F1 is reluctant to move forward with potentially unsustainable plans for a race in 2024, which could lead to the collapse of the event before the contract is fully expired .

The delay in plans for a race in Kyalami follows allegations by the US ambassador to South Africa that the country has supplied arms to Russia, with which it enjoys “warm” political relations. Last year, however, F1 canceled the contract for the Russian GP following the invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking of the desire to add Africa to the 2022 calendar, Domenicali explained: “There are areas of the world that want to have Formula 1, and I think one area we want to develop is Africa. We are a world championship and this is an area in which we are not present”.

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4-8, leads Alain Prost, Williams FW15C, and Michael Schumacher, Benetton B193A Photo by: Motorsport Images

Among the drivers, seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is the most convinced supporter of a return to Kyalami. Last month, on the occasion of the Miami GP, he declared: “Personally I like the direction that F1 is taking”.

“I’ve been here, like many people, for a long time. I like the change we’re seeing and it’s exciting to come to different parts of the world and to different circuits.”

“We are in all the other continents, so I hope we will go to Africa soon and it will be an amazing experience for all the Circus, who will be able to experience the culture of the place”.