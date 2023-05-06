GP extension You love me 2023, the results of PL2
|pos.
|Pilot
|Time
|Secondments
|Turns
|1
|1
|Red Bull
|1:27,930
|23
|2
|55
|Ferrari
|1:28.315
|+0.385s
|26
|3
|16
|Ferrari
|1:28.398
|+0.468s
|20
|4
|11
|Red Bull
|1:28,419
|+0.489s
|24
|5
|14
|Aston Martin
|1:28,660
|+0.730s
|25
|6
|4
|McLaren
|1:28,741
|+0.811s
|24
|7
|44
|Mercedes
|1:28,858
|+0.928s
|23
|8
|18
|Aston Martin
|1:28,930
|+1,000s
|23
|9
|31
|Alpine
|1:28,937
|+1.007s
|25
|10
|23
|Williams
|1:29.046
|+1.116s
|26
|11
|10
|Alpine
|1:29.098
|+1.168s
|22
|12
|20
|Haas
|1:29,171
|+1.241s
|22
|13
|24
|Alfa Romeo
|1:29.181
|+1.251s
|27
|14
|77
|Alfa Romeo
|1:29.189
|+1.259s
|26
|15
|63
|Mercedes
|1:29.216
|+1.286s
|21
|16
|81
|McLaren
|1:29,339
|+1.409s
|24
|17
|27
|Haas
|1:29.393
|+1.463s
|22
|18
|22
|Alpha Tauri
|1:29.613
|+1.683s
|25
|19
|21
|Alpha Tauri
|1:29,928
|+1,998s
|25
|20
|2
|Williams
|1:30.038
|+2.108s
|27
Relive PL2 with us
Here you can read the whole written direct from PL2 in Miami.
The PL2 report
As in FP1 there was a red flag, caused by Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver lost the rear of his SF-23 in Turn-7 during the long run he was tackling with the medium compound tyre. Leclerc finished the PL2 standings in third place behind his boxmate and Max Verstappen, who was flawless in this session where his greatest opponent was once again the headrest which blocked his head inside the cockpit.
🚩RED FLAGS 🚩
Leclerc into the barriers at Turn 7 #MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/5D0ryqyp3G
— Formula 1 (@F1) May 5, 2023
Alono is fifth lurking, Perez had too many problems in terms of consistency in particular. The performance on the flying lap by Lando Norris is remarkable, the Mercedes to be deciphered, in particular George Russell is quite far away.
In long-run simulation the Red Bulls seemed clearly the fastestboth Verstappen and Perez rode with the medium tyre, Sainz with the soft, Alonso with the hard.
The program
There F1 will be back on track tomorrow in the late afternoon, with PL3 scheduled at 18:30. Then it will be time to tackle the Qualifying at 10pm. The race, on the other hand, will start half an hour early, at 21.30, obviously on Sunday. You can follow all the sessions on FormulaPassion.it with our live written of each session. Great expectations for Ferrari which debuts a new fund in Florida to unlock part of the still unexpressed potential of SF-23.
