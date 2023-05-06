GP extension You love me 2023, the results of PL2

pos. number Pilot Machine Time Secondments Turns 1 1 max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27,930 23 2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:28.315 +0.385 s 26 3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.398 +0.468 s 20 4 11 Sergius Perez Red Bull 1:28,419 +0.489 s 24 5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:28,660 +0.730 s 25 6 4 Landau Norris McLaren 1:28,741 +0.811 s 24 7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:28,858 +0.928 s 23 8 18 spears Stroll Aston Martin 1:28,930 +1,000 s 23 9 31 Esteban Or with Alpine 1:28,937 +1.007 s 25 10 23 Alexander Albon Williams 1:29.046 +1.116 s 26 11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:29.098 +1.168 s 22 12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:29,171 +1.241 s 22 13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:29.181 +1.251 s 27 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:29.189 +1.259 s 26 15 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:29.216 +1.286 s 21 16 81 Oscars Plates McLaren 1:29,339 +1.409 s 24 17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:29.393 +1.463 s 22 18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:29.613 +1.683 s 25 19 21 Nick DeVries Alpha Tauri 1:29,928 +1,998 s 25 20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:30.038 +2.108 s 27

Relive PL2 with us

Here you can read the whole written direct from PL2 in Miami.

The PL2 report

As in FP1 there was a red flag, caused by Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver lost the rear of his SF-23 in Turn-7 during the long run he was tackling with the medium compound tyre. Leclerc finished the PL2 standings in third place behind his boxmate and Max Verstappen, who was flawless in this session where his greatest opponent was once again the headrest which blocked his head inside the cockpit.

Alono is fifth lurking, Perez had too many problems in terms of consistency in particular. The performance on the flying lap by Lando Norris is remarkable, the Mercedes to be deciphered, in particular George Russell is quite far away.

In long-run simulation the Red Bulls seemed clearly the fastestboth Verstappen and Perez rode with the medium tyre, Sainz with the soft, Alonso with the hard.

The program

There F1 will be back on track tomorrow in the late afternoon, with PL3 scheduled at 18:30. Then it will be time to tackle the Qualifying at 10pm. The race, on the other hand, will start half an hour early, at 21.30, obviously on Sunday. You can follow all the sessions on FormulaPassion.it with our live written of each session. Great expectations for Ferrari which debuts a new fund in Florida to unlock part of the still unexpressed potential of SF-23.