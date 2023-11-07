Reduce degradation while still allowing for a consistent variety of pit strategies. On paper, not an easy mission, but Pirelli, together with F1, will try to find a way to achieve both objectives on the same tyre.

The lower degradation is a request that comes from the drivers, who always want to be able to push hard and manage the tires less in the various race stints. The second request, however, is made to try to homologate the strategies in the race as little as possible, keeping open a window of uncertainty that could still be good for Formula 1.

Pirelli will prepare all of this for the future, after seeing how the situation has changed linked to the 18-inch tires introduced at the beginning of 2022 with the advent of ground effect single-seaters. The aerodynamic development of the tires has led to the tires overheating due to the altered air flow.

Formula 1 has persistently tried to have divergent strategies, so this has led to tires capable of degrading markedly. However, the current level has pushed the riders to ask to be able to push harder. Mario Isola, head of Pirelli’s motorsport section, took stock of the requests related to the range that the Italian company will have to create for the future of the world championship Circus.

“Without a high degradation of the tyres, there is no reason to have as an objective races with 2 stops to make. If the degradation is reduced, I am convinced that the risk is to have a train of cars because obviously, if you can push, you do it , and everyone can do the same. It’s not something that can differ from driver to driver,” Isola told a select group of media outlets, including Motorsport.com.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Mario Isola, Racing Manager, Pirelli Motorsport

“So, I understand the riders who complain about the high degradation of the tires because I know they would like to push more. And this is a clear indication. Our goal is to understand how to change the action on the track and reduce the degradation. And ‘something we can do.”

“We just need to design a tire with different levels of degradation and we can consider that option for the future. But it is important to understand whether there could be unintended consequences.”

According to what Motorsport.com has learned, Pirelli will collaborate with F1 and teams to conduct its future-related investigation, as its simulation tools for predicting strategies do not take into account the effects of racing in traffic.

The range of tire compounds for the 2024 season has already been defined and approved, any changes would make their debut no earlier than the 2025 season, therefore in just over a year.

“It is important that for the future these types of objectives are clarified in advance. We must understand what is good for Formula 1 taking into account the advice and comments of the drivers. But do everything for the good of this sport”, concluded Isola .