There are only three races left until the championship ends. After the stage in Brazil, which follows the double trip between the United States and Mexico, Formula 1 will return to North America for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, a new stage of this season which brings to mind the beginning of the Eighties, when the series stopped in the Nevada city.

Unlike forty years ago, however, there will be a completely new track waiting for Formula 1, which will stretch for 6,201 kilometers touching some of the most iconic points of the famous Strip, such as the Bellagio, the Venetian and Caesars Palace. The cars will then speed past the illuminated signs and fountains that make Las Vegas famous throughout the world.

The third Grand Prix of the year which will take place in the USA is a real unknown. The teams have no real reference from past events and will have to rely on simulations to define a basic structure, to be developed and refined during the weekend. Added to this is team temperatures, as all sessions will take place after sunset. The first two free practice sessions are scheduled for Thursday evening at 8.30pm local time and on the night between Thursday and Friday. Same times also for FP3 and qualifying on Friday, while the race will start on Saturday evening at 10pm to favor European times.

The teams have already explained that it will be complicated to turn on the tyres, both due to the low temperatures and the layout of the track, which features many low-energy corners followed by long straights, where the tires tend to cool down. This could generate graining, making both the qualifying session and the race even more complicated for the drivers and engineers who will have to find a good compromise.

For this reason, Pirelli has also chosen the softest section available in the entire range: the teams will in fact have the C3 available as P Zero White hard, the C4 as P Zero Yellow medium and the C5 as P Zero Red soft. The same configuration will then also be brought to Abu Dhabi, when we return to the Middle East for what has now become the classic final round of the season.

The Yas Marina Autodrome in Abu Dhabi has hosted a Grand Prix continuously since 2009 and on twelve occasions, excluding 2011 and 2012, it was the last race on the calendar. The asphalt is not very abrasive and the layout is not particularly demanding on the tyres, subject to longitudinal and lateral forces that are fairly balanced between the two axles. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will be followed by a day of testing in which all teams will take part, on the Tuesday following the race.