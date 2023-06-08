In the week of break between the Spanish Grand Prix and the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix, Pirelli – the sole tire supplier to the world champion Circus – unveiled the compounds it will bring to the next 3 rounds on the calendar.

We speak in particular of the Canadian Grand Prix, the Austrian Grand Prix and the British Grand Prix, which are part of the substantial European season, a classic for the Formula 1 calendar.

At Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, a semi-permanent circuit that will host the Canadian Grand Prix again this year (from 16 to 18 June), Pirelli will bring the following compounds:

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C3

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C5

Although the track is semi-permanent, it is nonetheless one that guarantees entertainment for the overtaking points and for the few margins of error it allows for the drivers, considering the fact that the ideal trajectories often end up being just a few centimeters from the barriers .

Pirelli tires outside McLaren motorhome Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

As for the Austrian Grand Prix, scheduled on the Red Bull Ring track at the beginning of July (June 30 – July 2), also in this case Pirelli will bring the three softest compounds in its 2023 range:

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C3

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C5

A week later, therefore from 7 to 9 July, Formula 1 will instead be staged on the historic and fast Silverstone track to contest the British Grand Prix. In this case, the Italian manufacturer will not supply the softest tires in its range, but three of the 4 hardest compounds:

Pirelli P Zero White Hard C1

Pirelli P Zero Yellow Medium C2

Pirelli P Zero Red Soft C3

This choice has so far been made only on two other occasions, namely in the inaugural grand prix of the season held in Sakhir, Bahrain, and just last weekend at Montmelò, home of the Spanish Grand Prix.