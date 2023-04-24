After Azerbaijan, the United States and Emilia-Romagna, Pirelli has announced the compounds selected for the Monaco and Spanish Grands Prix scheduled between the end of May and the beginning of June.

As usual, the softest compounds of the Italian manufacturer’s entire range were chosen for Monaco. On the famous Monaco street circuit, the tires are not subjected to great stress, partly due to the characteristics of the track, partly because the asphalt is not particularly abrasive like that of other tracks. However, the roads are opened to public traffic each evening and grip is somewhat limited.

Consequently, also due to the characteristics of the track, the teams are also focusing on aerodynamic grip, using the highest load levels of the whole year.

The Monaco Grand Prix will be followed by Barcelona, ​​another well-established venue having hosted the Spanish Grand Prix since 1991 without interruption. This year the layout of the track will be changed again, with the return to the previous design which foresees the elimination of the final chicane in favor of a long high-speed right-hander.

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

This change makes the final sector much smoother and less harsh on the tires in terms of traction, but places more lateral stress on them during the final two fast corners having already been heavily loaded earlier in the lap, in points like Curves 3 and 9.

Track temperature will be a major factor in terms of degradation, with temperatures reaching 50°C last year despite the race being held a few weeks earlier.

For this reason, Pirelli has selected the C1, C2 and C3 tires as the compounds available to the drivers. Although at first glance these are the same compounds used last year, in reality the C1 2023 represents a completely new compound that made its debut in Bahrain, while the C1 2022 has become the current C0.