F1, Pirelli towards the Hungarian GP

Ahead of the Grand Prix of Hungarythe Pirelli will bring two big news. First of all, the compounds available to the teams will be different from those of 2022 and will be one step softer (C3, C4 and C5), plus the Alternative Tire Allocations (ATA), a format that should have made its debut in Imola, will be re-proposed at Monza and which provides for the use of a slick compound which is mandatory for each qualifying session. In Q1 the teams will have to use the hard, in Q2 the medium and in Q3 the soft. If the session is declared wet, the obligation is no longer valid and the teams can use the compound they prefer. With the ATA, the number of sets available for each car is reduced to 11, instead of the 13 of a classic race weekend. In fact, each driver will be able to count on three sets of hard, four sets of medium and as many soft.

The words of Isola

“The Hungarian Grand Prix has become a classic appointment of the summer season of Formula 1 and, as such, the air and asphalt temperatures, which are usually very high, play a leading role. This puts the drivers, cars and tires to the test, also because the tortuous nature of the track does not allow anyone or anything to take a breather: there is only a fairly long straight – that of the pits – which also constitutes, in braking of the first bend to the right, the only concrete possibility of overtaking“, commented the director of the Pirelli Motorsport area, Mario Island.

“Then there are a succession of other thirteen corners, seven right and six left for a circuit that is second only to Monte-Carlo in terms of lower average speed, so much so that the single-seaters are usually equipped with a level of downforce similar to that of the Principality race. With so many slow corners to go through, traction is one of the crucial factors for good performance, just as the greatest risk is overheating of the tyres. Despite being a permanent track, the Hungaroring is not used very often and the asphalt conditions improve considerably over the weekend as the ideal trajectory gets rubberized.”.

The ATA

“Usually, this race revolves around strategy and tire degradation. This year we have chosen to bring a softer trio of compounds (C3, C4 and C5) than in 2022 and a new tire allocation format for qualifying which provides for the obligation in the event of a dry track to use the Hard in Q1, the Medium in Q2 and the Soft in Q3. Both of these novelties can, at least on paper, offer a wider range of options precisely in terms of strategy. The ATA also saves two sets of dry tires compared to the traditional format (eleven instead of thirteen) and will be tested again at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza: then FIA, F1 and the teams will decide if, possibly, adopt it for next season“.