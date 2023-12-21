Almost eight times the circumference of the Earth: this is the overall distance traveled by Pirelli tires in the 22 Grands Prix contested in the 2023 season. In fact, 307,925.8 kilometers were accumulated in 60,473 laps from the 6,847 sets of tires used for at least one lap by the drivers lined up from the ten teams participating in the Formula 1 World Championship.

The vast majority of the mileage was covered with slick tyres: only 6.31% of the distance saw the Cinturato Intermediate and the Cinturato Extreme Wet as protagonists. The great protagonist – it couldn't be otherwise, given that it was present in every event – was the C3: in fact, 105,499 kilometers were traveled with this compound, more than a third of the total kilometers (36.57%). C4 (27.43%) is the second most used, followed by C2 (15.41%) and C5 (13.55%) while the least used compound was C1 (5.73%). To add to the total there are also the 3,800 kilometers traveled during the race weekends with the prototypes, a circumstance that occurred on three tracks: Barcelona, ​​Suzuka and Mexico City.

The longest stint of the year was achieved by Oscar Piastri in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. In his second appearance in the top series, the Australian McLaren driver had to stop at the end of the first lap to replace the front wing damaged after a contact with Pierre Gasly by fitting a set of C2s which took him to the checkered flag, for a distance total of 302.5 kilometers. In this special ranking, Piastri beat Esteban Ocon by just two kilometers who reached 300.1 kilometers in Baku with a single set of C3s, mounted at the start – carried out from the pit lane – and kept until the penultimate of the 51 scheduled laps .

Furthermore, the city track of the capital of Azerbaijan also hosted the longest stint of the year on the softest compound: Valtteri Bottas completed the entire length (17 laps, equal to 102 kilometres) of the Sprint race on Saturday afternoon with a set of C5. The same Finnish driver also holds the record for kilometers traveled consecutively with the hardest compound, thanks to the 32 laps (188.4 kilometres) completed at Silverstone. The longest single stint with the C4 was again carried out by an Alfa Romeo: 212.7 kilometers accumulated by Guanyu Zhou in the Singapore race.

The 2023 season saw three weekend formats alternating with as many different regulations relating to the use of tires: the classic format with three free practice sessions, one qualifying and the race took place 14 times; the so-called Sprint format was used six times, which includes only a free practice session on Friday, followed by qualifying for the race, the Sprint Shootout and the Sprint Race on Saturday, with Sunday always dedicated to the race; The so-called ATA (Alternative Tire Allocation) was tested twice, with the aim of identifying solutions for more efficient tire management.

It is a fact that a thousand trains of slicks set up in the 22 events were never used and another 732 ran between one and three laps. As regards extreme wet tyres, this year Pirelli has started to apply a process – known as “strip-and-fit” – which allows tires already fitted but not used to be made available to teams for other events : this will fully enable a decisive improvement in the optimization of tire management, given that in 2023, for example, 1,304 sets of these two types of tires did not complete any laps.

Of all the 2023 Grands Prix, the Dutch one was the race in which the tires were replaced the most times, considering both the actual pit stops and the changes made under the red flag regime. Due to the continuous change in climatic conditions, with rain being the protagonist on and off, 82 tire changes were made, with all types – the three slick compounds, the intermediate and the extreme wet – having tasted the asphalt at least once. On the contrary, the race that saw the fewest tire changes was that of Miami, where all twenty drivers at the start only made the mandatory pit stop required by the sporting regulations. Also considering the Sprint races, a total of 871 tire changes were made.

The prize for the hottest event of the year – at least in terms of air temperature – went to Austin: 34.7 °C on Saturday in the Sprint, 32.8 °C in the race on Sunday. On the opposite side, Zandvoort, with an average temperature of 15.1 °C. In terms of asphalt, the heat record was held by the Hungaroring with 53.6 °C while the coldest was that of Las Vegas (18.5 °C).