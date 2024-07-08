With the first back-to-back-to-back of the European leg of the 2024 Formula 1 season now over, Pirelli has revealed this morning which compounds it will bring for the next three races that the world championship will face on the Old Continent.
At the Hungarian Grand Prix, which will be held at the Hungaroring in Budapest from 19 to 21 July, the Italian sole tyre supplier will bring the three softest compounds from the range it has created for the 2024 Formula 1 season.
- Pirelli PZero White Hard C3
- Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C4
- Pirelli PZero Red Soft C5
The following week, however, the Belgian Grand Prix will be held on one of the most anticipated and spectacular tracks of the season, Spa-Francorchamps.
In Belgium, Pirelli has decided to bring the central compounds of its range:
- Pirelli PZero White Hard C2
- Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C3
- Pirelli PZero Red Soft C4
After Spa and the summer break that Formula 1 will be forced to observe for a month, teams and drivers will return to the track on the weekend of August 23-25 for the Dutch Grand Prix.
At Zandvoort, Pirelli will bring the hardest compounds in its 2024 range:
- Pirelli PZero White Hard C1
- Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C2
- Pirelli PZero Red Soft C3
