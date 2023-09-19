The Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend will offer a glimpse of the 2024 World Championship. Pirelli has brought a new C2 compound to Suzuka (which will be considered ‘Medium’ during the Japanese weekend) in view of next season.

On Friday, therefore in the first two free practice sessions at Suzuka, the teams will have the opportunity to test on the track the compound that Pirelli intends to approve for the next Formula 1 season.

This is a tire which, according to the leaders of the Milanese company, will be able to guarantee greater grip than the one in use this season. It will thus have a more equal placement between C1 and C3.

“The Friday of this Grand Prix will offer all teams the opportunity to test a new version of the C2 compound, with the aim of homologating it for next season,” confirmed Mario Isola, head of Pirelli’s motorsport division.

“This evolution should provide more grip than the current C2, thus positioning itself more correctly between C1 and C3.”

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

To ensure that the preparation for qualifying and the race is not affected, Pirelli will provide the teams with two additional sets of tires compared to the 13 sets guaranteed for the first two free practice sessions in a normal race weekend.

“Each driver will have two additional sets of tires compared to the traditional 13 sets, to be used in the first two free practice sessions,” continued Isola.

Suzuka will not be a once-in-a-lifetime test. Already at the Mexican Grand Prix, scheduled for the weekend from 27 to 29 October, Pirelli will repeat the same test in the first two free practice sessions.

On that occasion, however, the teams will be able to take to the track not by testing the 2024 C2, but the C4, which is the second softest compound in the Pirelli range for next season. The testing methods will be the same as those used in Suzuka this weekend.

“This test is part of a development program defined in recent weeks in view of 2024 and will continue – as regards the activity on the track at the Mexican Grand Prix when, with similar methods, an evolution of the compound will be able to be tested C4”, concluded the head of Pirelli’s motorsport section.