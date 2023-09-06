The tests that Pirelli conducted on the Fiorano and Monza tracks, in collaboration with Alpine, Red Bull and Scuderia Ferrari, concluded today.

Pierre Gasly was busy today at the Monza racetrack who, at the wheel of his Alpine A523, continued with the work of developing dry-weather tyres. Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, drove the SF-23 at Fiorano: for him, the program mainly included tests for the development of extreme and intermediate wet tires on artificially wet asphalt.

At the end of the day, Gasly completed 122 laps in Monza, the fastest in a time of 1’24″971. At Fiorano, Leclerc put together 130, with a best time of 59″220.

Mario Isola, Motorsport Director of Pirelli Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“Two tight days of testing on two tracks with very different characteristics and with different objectives: at Monza we concentrated on slick tires while at Fiorano we worked mainly on wet and intermediate tires – commented Mario Isola, Motorsport Director of Pirelli – In these two days we had the objective of finalizing some choices in view of next year but also of working for the longer-term future, even if we still don’t know if, starting from 2025, we will remain the tire supplier of the Formula 1 World Championship”.

“After all, there aren’t many opportunities to carry out tests on the track and we have to try to optimize every opportunity. The work done has allowed us to collect a large amount of data, which will now have to be analyzed with great scrupulousness. With almost three thousand kilometers traveled (2,922 the overall calculation) we were able to try various solutions and I would like to thank the teams and riders involved, who have proved to be very cooperative and helpful”.