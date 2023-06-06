Ferrari and Mercedes were back on track after Sunday’s Spanish GP for the first of two days of Pirelli testing. The Scuderia fielded Charles Leclerc in the SF-23 Evo which Carlos Sainz used in the race, given that the Monegasque’s car was sent to Maranello for checks, after the problems he had in qualifying.

Mercedes, on the other hand, put George Russell in the car after the splendid third place won with the W14 B. And the two teams had the opportunity, while testing tires whose type was not declared, to collect data useful for development of the respective single-seaters that ran under standard set-up conditions.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Pirelli

Leclerc completed 167 laps of the Barcelona circuit, i.e. the distance of two and a half Grands Prix without any problems, achieving a best time of 1’18″197. Russell also completed the program that the Pirelli technicians had launched for the Star, closing the day with 151 laps completed with a chronometric relief of 1’18″400.

The fact that the redhead was three tenths faster than the Mercedes may be good for Charles’ morale, but the work schedules weren’t comparable as were the performances. Any assessment of the times risks leading one astray.

Here are the Pirelli tires that don’t get hot in tyrewarmers Photo by: Pirelli

The attention of the Bicocca engineers was aimed at investigating the compounds that will have to be approved for the 2024 tyres, when the tires will no longer be heated in tyrewarmers. An important change that requires a very different construction approach from the one Pirelli has been used to up to now.

Tomorrow Carlos Sainz will be on stage in the Ferrari, while Mick Schumacher will make his debut on the black arrow, the third driver of the Brackley team who will have the opportunity to discover the W14 on the track after having contributed to the development of the version with bellies on the simulator.