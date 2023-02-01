Mercedes opened the 2023 season at Paul Ricard: the Brackley team responded positively to the call from Pirelli which started the first 2024 tire tests on the French track.

George Russell got on the W13 and began to select the new items that the Bicocca technicians had prepared and the Englishman was able to do a good workout in view of the championship that will start in Bahrain.

Tomorrow will be Lewis Hamilton’s turn. The seven-time world champion has made himself available for the tests that he usually tries to avoid, because Mercedes has agreed to take both regular drivers to the test, while there would have been the possibility of Mick Schumacher making his debut on the silver arrow.

Schumy’s son limited himself to making the seat in the mockup of the W14: in Brackley the assembly of the single-seater is being completed which will have to relaunch the fortunes of the Star after a very disappointing 2022 season, saved by the double win in the Brazilian GP with Russell ahead of Hamilton.