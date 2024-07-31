The unpredictability of summer in the Ardennes has struck again. After yesterday’s sunny day, no precipitation was forecast for today at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, which would have allowed the development work on the new slick compounds for 2025 to continue. Instead, from 8am the sky gradually clouded over and from 10am it started to rain, at times quite heavily. Therefore, the group of Pirelli technicians present on the track changed the program in agreement with the two teams present, Aston Martin and Alpine.

In light of the track conditions, it was decided that the development programme for the extreme wet and intermediate tyres, which had been prepared previously as a back-up plan for an eventuality such as this, would be carried out solely by Stoffel Vandoorne, the Aston Martin reserve driver selected by his team for this session.

The Belgian completed a total of 71 laps, the fastest in a time of 1’48”342 (time achieved on a dry track), mainly on the wet, comparing different solutions both in terms of construction and tread design on a particularly severe track like Spa.

Jack Doohan with the Alpine in the Pirelli tests at Spa before the rain Photo by: Pirelli

Before the rain started, Australian Jack Doohan also took to the track, driving the Alpine and completing 15 laps, the fastest in a time of 1’45”569.

The next test session in view of 2025 is scheduled for the week after the Italian Grand Prix. At the Autodromo di Monza, on September 3 and 4, three teams will be on track to support Pirelli: Red Bull, Racing Bulls and Mercedes.