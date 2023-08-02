The two days of testing that Pirelli carried out on the Spa-Francorchamps circuit following the Belgian GP have concluded. Even today the rain didn’t stop being the absolute protagonist, falling regularly in the morning and at times in the afternoon, so much so that the asphalt always remained wet.

Therefore, the work of the technicians of the Milanese company was able to concentrate solely on the comparison between different solutions of intermediate and wet tires in view of next season. A total of 93 laps completed during the day: 53 by Stoffel Vandoorne in the Aston Martin (best time 1’57″631) and 40 by Lando Norris in the McLaren (2’00″628).

“After doing it on the weekend of the Grand Prix, the rain didn’t let up even in these two days of testing at Spa, so we had to limit ourselves to the work of developing the two wet tyres, the Intermediate and the Extreme Wet, on an asphalt whose conditions changed according to the quantity of water that deposited there – commented the Director of Pirelli Motorsport, Mario Isola – . Despite the difficulties, we managed to cover almost 1,500 kilometers thanks to the collaboration of Aston Martin and McLaren. It was a very useful session, which allowed us to collect important data for the continuation of our test program between now and the end of the year. Now we too will take a short break before tackling the final part of the season”.