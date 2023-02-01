The 2023 season has yet to start, but the teams are already hard at work. In fact, for the next four days, Mercedes and AlphaTauri will be back on track at Paul Ricard to continue tire development in the first test session of the year organized by Pirelli.

The work program of the German team, which will ride with the W13 on Wednesday and Thursday, will be concentrated exclusively on dry tires, providing the Milanese manufacturer with the first precious data on the new specifications in view of the future 2024 world championship. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will thus be able to remove some of the rust accumulated during the stop and rediscover the feeling with a single-seater before getting behind the wheel of the new W14 in the pre-season tests scheduled in Bahrain at the end of February.

Friday and Saturday will instead be the turn of the AlphaTauri, which after having lapped last December in Portimao with slicks, this week will test both the intermediate and the extreme wet tyres, as already done by Ferrari and Alfa Romeo in the last few weeks of the 2022.

Work during the winter break is essential for Pirelli, which in this way will be able to enjoy temperatures and conditions that tend to be similar to those encountered in Grands Prix in the event of rain. With the few tests available during the season, this will also be an opportunity to understand how to make improvements to full wet tyres, often criticized by riders for their characteristics which make them more difficult to get up to temperature than intermediates.

“We’ll work mainly on the intermediates and full wets, because for us it’s the best period for testing in cold temperatures and in representative conditions. And then we’ll do a couple of tests on the slick tires for the new 2024 specs,” Pirelli chief engineer Simone Berra explained to Motorsport.com last November.

AlphaTauri will test wet tyres, while Mercedes will focus on slicks. Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

After completing the work at Paul Ricard, on 7 and 8 February Mercedes will move to Jerez for a further test session, where it will be joined by Aston Martin, which will also line up the newly arrived Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard will thus be able to drive the AMR22 for the second time after having tested it in the Abu Dhabi tests last November, gaining more confidence with the procedures of the car and the team.