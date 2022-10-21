The FP2 session scheduled for today in Austin will be dedicated to testing the Pirelli tires that will be used next season. These are prototypes, defined in some areas as construction, but still in need of evaluation in other areas.

The first ‘tires-test’ session was scheduled at Suzuka two weeks ago, but bad weather has blown the plans, forcing the postponement to this weekend.

Pirelli will provide the teams with a work plan, which must be strictly adhered to. During the ninety minutes available each driver will cover twenty-six laps, starting with the qualifying simulations and then moving on to long-runs.

The number of sets available will be the same for everyone, like the kilometers to be covered, in order not to create inequalities in the use of the power units. The teams will not be informed of the type of compound, and the tires will not have the usual colored band that identifies the compound.

Pirelli will verify the results that will come from the new construction of the front tires, a novelty aimed at containing the understeer highlighted with the 2022 tires, and some compounds in line with those usually used in Austin (C2, C3 and C4) will also be evaluated.

This test solution was decided to make up for the teams’ unwillingness to take the post-Grand Prix tests that were held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays after several races.

The pace of the calendar, and the inability to have extra staff due to budget cap reasons, led the teams to decline the invitation from Pirelli to check the tires that will be used next season on the track. Hence the decision to carry out the tests in the context of the race weekends, the only possible solution.