Although the F1 Commission has decided that the adoption of slick tires without pre-heating will be postponed to 2025, Pirelli is carrying forward the in-season test plan that had been scheduled: Tuesday and Wednesday are busy on the Spa-Francorchamps track, Sunday theater of the Belgian GP, ​​two teams. These are Aston Martin and McLaren.

The Silverstone team lines up Lance Stroll today, while the Woking team relies on Oscar Piastri, while tomorrow on the “verdona” there will be Stoffel Vandoorne, free from Formula E commitments, and on the MCL60 it will be Lando Norris’ turn.

The weather forecasts, for a change, alternate rain with changeable weather, with frequent downpours expected especially in the mornings. The occasion, therefore, is also good to evaluate the wet tyres: with only two suitably spaced single-seaters on the track there will be no visibility problems due to the spray and the data that can be collected will certainly be more significant than what the Pirelli technicians can record on tracks like Paul Ricard and Fiorano that need to be artificially wetted.

The Milanese manufacturer is in an important waiting phase and the next strategies can only be defined when the FIA ​​and the F1 promoter decide who will be the sole tire supplier for the 2025-2028 period. Pirelli seeks confirmation, even if a competitor such as Bridgestone, considered authoritative and credible, took part in the tender.

There was the expectation that a decision would have to be made before the summer holidays, but as the days go by, it’s reasonable to think that the verdict will only be announced once activities resume with the Dutch GP at Zandvoort.

Depending on the choice, Pirelli’s attitude will also change, which will limit development to 2024 tires only if the Italian manufacturer is not confirmed (and then tires designed without tyrewarmers will never race), otherwise a work plan would be launched that will take into account of changing needs.

“Now that we know that the tires without tyrewarmers have been postponed to 2025 – said Mario Isola – head of Pirelli Motorsport -, we have to understand if we will have to make any changes to the current product for next year given the speed with which the teams manage to evolve their single-seaters with significant increases in downforce”.

Some riders have complained that the performance level of the full wets, already without tyrewarmers, is not adequate to their expectations, compared to the current intermediates, so among the parameters that can be evaluated in the two days in the Ardennes there are also these variables, for give a useful indication for the development of the future. It is clear that before setting up expensive investments, Pirelli expects Formula 1 to clarify its ideas on what objectives to pursue in the evolution of the tyres, so certain arguments will logically be made only after the holidays…