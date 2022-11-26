If the 2022 Formula 1 season has just ended, it can be said that the 2023 season has already begun. The last power unit was shut down in Abu Dhabi at the conclusion of the collective tests which followed the last GP on the calendar last Tuesday, combining the day dedicated to rookies with that of the resolution of next year’s Pirelli tires with the regular riders.

Alfa Romeo C42 with Pirelli full wet tyres Photo by: George Piola

In reality, the sole Milanese supplier has asked for the availability of the teams to complete the tire development programme, especially for the wet ones: next week, Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 December, Alfa Romeo will be busy at Paul Ricard with wet, to be followed by Ferrari a couple of days later.

The Scuderia will be active at Fiorano, its home track which can be wetted with an artificial system that allows the desired water threshold to be maintained, given that the development of intermediate tires is part of the Pirelli work programme.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri, on the other hand, has given its availability to be on the track on December 14th and 15th in Portimano with an AT03, but the team from Faenza will work on slick tyres. With the commitment of the team directed by Franz Tost, the 2023 season will definitely close, which was certainly very intense with 22 races on the calendar.