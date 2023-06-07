The second day of the Pirelli test ended in Barcelona. Ferrari and Mercedes were also on the scene today, respectively with Carlos Sainz and Mick Schumacher making their debut on the W14, while yesterday Charles Leclerc with the SF-23 and George Russell with the black arrow had lapped.

Mick Schumacher, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Pirelli

A total of 617 laps were completed, divided as follows: Leclerc 167, Schumacher 152, Russell 151, Sainz 147. The test program focused on the development of the compounds in view of the 2024 season and was carried out entirely without using the tyrewarmers to preheat the tyres.

These are the best lap times for each driver recorded over the two days: Sainz 1’16″638, Leclerc 1’18″197, Russell 1’18″400, Schumacher 1’18″974. Obviously the tests were “blind” and the drivers didn’t know what type of compound they had available, so the times are not comparable.

Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, talks to a Pirelli technician

“These were two very important days of testing because we were able to collect a large amount of useful data to make the best possible choices for next season’s tires – commented Mario Isola, Director of Pirelli Motorsport -. In terms of construction, there are only a few details to be finalized while in this session we have begun to identify a good development base for the compounds, in particular for the central ones of what will be the 2024 range, always working without using tyrewarmers”.

Mick Schumacher, Mercedes-AMG, analyzes the data after driving the W14 Photo by: Pirelli

“We tested some interesting solutions on the track: now we have a fundamental data analysis work ahead of us in order to be able to arrive in the best possible way at the next test, scheduled at Silverstone after the British Grand Prix. We will then sum up the work done in recent months and present the picture of the situation to the FIA, F1 and the teams so that the best decision can be made, from every point of view”.