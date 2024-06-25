The first race of the Spain-Austria-United Kingdom triptych ended with the victory of Red Bull and Max Verstappen, who preceded Lando Norris and McLaren, realistically the favorites before the start of the race starting from the pole obtained at Saturday.

The challenge will be rekindled already this weekend in Austria, the second round of the triple header, an extremely particular circuit. Several peculiarities make the track unique in the entire world championship calendar, such as the number of corners, only ten, the lowest on the calendar, but also the fact that it is the fastest lap of the season along its 4.318 kilometers of length. Only Monte Carlo and Interlagos are shorter.

The circuit is second in the ranking of the tracks with the greatest difference in altitude: 63.5 meters of difference between the highest and lowest points, surpassed only by the 102.2 meters of Spa-Francorchamps. For example, entering the last two corners is one of the most difficult points not only on this circuit, because there is the need to bring a lot of speed into the corners but without losing control or going beyond the track limits, so much so that during the Over the years there have been several accidents or errors.

Pirelli tires in the paddock Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

As per tradition, Pirelli has selected for this event the softest trio of compounds in the range, composed of C3 as Hard, C4 as Medium and C5 as Soft. Spielberg has an asphalt that is now several years old and, consequently, has a high roughness which has an impact on degradation. However, the lateral forces exerted on the tires are significantly lower than the seasonal average, given the few high-speed corners, reducing wear, which also clearly varies based on track conditions and temperatures. Episodes of blistering have been seen at pace, especially on the rear tyres, while there have been cooler editions in which consumption was lower.

In fact, particular attention must be paid to managing overheating of the roofs, especially in the case of high temperatures. Furthermore, traction coming out of slow corners and braking stability are decisive factors for being competitive on this track, but competitiveness in the second and third sectors, especially in terms of front precision, has an important role.

In the last two editions the two-stop strategy was the fastest, favoring the use of the Medium and Hard: last year no driver risked the soft in the race, also due to the choices regarding the format.

Furthermore, the sprint weekend format will return to the Red Bull Ring for the third time in the season, which includes a free practice session and Sprint qualifying on Friday, with Saturday consisting of the Sprint race and qualifying for the Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon. It is the third time in a row, the first in 2022, that the format has been used at this event.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

To date, 14 Sprint races have been held and Max Verstappen has had the lion’s share of wins, but this year there will be rivals ready to do battle with him.

The Dutchman is the driver with the most successes (4) in this race, to which must also be added a victory in the Styrian Grand Prix in 2021. A total of 25 drivers have reached the top step of the podium at least once in Austria: of these, eleven (Max himself, Alain Prost, Alan Jones, Mika Hakkinen, Michael Schumacher, Nico Rosberg, Emerson Fittipaldi, Niki Lauda, ​​Nigel Mansell, Jacques Villeneuve and Lewis Hamilton) have at least one world title in their list .

Among the teams, Ferrari and McLaren are the most victorious in the Austrian GP on the various versions of this track with six successes each, achieved by Mercedes in terms of number of triumphs thanks to Hamilton’s victory in the 2020 Styrian Grand Prix.