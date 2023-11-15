Although on the Power Unit side the manufacturers are already working behind the scenes to prepare the engines of the future, part of the 2026 regulations is still to be defined, especially regarding the aerodynamic part. Some aspects have already been outlined, as teams expect active aerodynamics on the front and rear wings under prescribed circumstances, while other elements will be discussed in the coming months. Obviously, however, there is still nothing in black and white and there are few certainties.

The aim is to create a shorter and more compact car, with less aerodynamic resistance and a lower weight than the current generation of single-seaters. Furthermore, linked to the decision to limit consumption there is also the possibility of reducing the tank capacity by around twenty kilos, dropping to 90kg. A theme also dear to the drivers, who on several occasions have complained about how the current single-seaters, whose minimum mass is now almost almost 800kg, are not very reactive, particularly at low speeds.

Currently, to improve the correlation and transfer of data from Formula 1 to the road department, Formula 1 has made the transition from 13 to 18 inch wheels in 2022. A significant change which, however, also led to an increase in the weight of the tyres, increased further this year due to some changes necessary to limit that annoying understeer that the drivers complained about in the last world championship.

Photo by: Erik Junius Pirelli tyres

To achieve the weight targets set by the FIA ​​for 2026, one of the options on the table would be to return to smaller 16-inch wheels, as emerged last October. Although nothing is completely defined yet, given that the involvement of all interested parties is needed, Pirelli is aware that this hypothesis could turn into a concrete solution: “In 2026 we will have a completely new car, probably with a new dimension for the tyres”.

“It is possible that there will be smaller and lighter tyres. It has not yet been defined, but the goal is no secret: it is about designing lighter, more agile cars and the tires are a part of the weight of the car,” he said. explained the director of Motorsport Pirelli, which recently renewed its agreement with Formula 1 until 2027.

“So, it may be that we will have to supply smaller tyres. If we have to supply smaller tyres, as we have done in the past, we will change again in 2026. It is part of our agreement with Formula 1 to follow the request of interested parties to design tires that are always in line with the objective“.

Current tires already use technologies and materials to reduce weight, which is why maintaining the same size by working only on the first aspect could make it difficult to achieve the required objectives. For example, this year materials have been introduced which, at the same weight, have increased resistance to mechanical stress to respond to the load values ​​of the 2023 cars which are higher than expected. In fact, Isola added that reducing the size of the rims would be the simplest way to make the tires lighter for 2026.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Mario Isola, Racing Manager of Pirelli Motorsport, speaks to the press

“As for the elements used in the construction phase, we are already using high-tech materials that are very light. If you add a lot of weight into the tire, more heat is generated. Generating more heat means risking creating blisters or other situations that do not are positive for the performance and durability of the tires.”

“When we decided to produce the new build at Silverstone [all’inizio di quest’anno], it is a new material which, for the same weight, is more resistant. Therefore, our research and development on new materials, for which we have a department dedicated to reinforced materials and compounds, is always aimed at improving the resistance of the material, keeping the weight as low as possible. This is also useful for technology transfer [alle auto stradali]”Isola added.

Pirelli also revealed that it is about to begin an analysis of tire construction for the 2025 season, following growing complaints from drivers about high levels of degradation at some events, such as Brazil. Alongside this work, the Italian manufacturer will also continue to focus on the development of tires that do not require tyrewarmers, discarded for next year. After further testing sessions, a vote from the teams, Pirelli and Formula 1 regarding their possible adoption for the 2025 championship should arrive by 31 July 2024.