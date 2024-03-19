The Australian Grand Prix, the third race of the year, will see the seasonal debut of the C5, the softest of the five compounds available in 2024. Alongside it there will also be the C4 which has already been used in Jeddah and the C3 which is almost always present in the selections. This is a softer trio than the last edition of this race – when C2, C3 and C4 were chosen – but it does not represent an absolute debut as regards the softer compound. In fact, in 2022, Pirelli had brought the C5 as Soft to Melbourne but had decided to combine it with the C3 as Medium and the C2 as Hard, skipping the C4.

The choice to go softer was made in light of the progress of last year's race, when the C2 was the great protagonist, with ten drivers using it for 47 of the 58 laps completed and another three who completed more than 50 in one the race was also characterized by numerous interruptions with the safety car on the track three times and even three red flags with two restarts from a standstill and one flying restart.

The track, set up inside Albert Park and characterized by 14 corners, has recently been made more streamlined and remains a track where overtaking is quite difficult, although not as much as in the past. From a strategy point of view, traditionally the single stop is the most popular: sliding towards a softer three could possibly open up some glimmers of alternatives or, in any case, to have situations in which the difference in pace between the cars on the track caused by the loss of tire performance can make overtaking easier.

The C5 – despite having remained unchanged compared to 2023 – is the compound that, so far, has been used less with the current single-seaters. In fact, in addition to not having been selected in either of the first two Grands Prix, only 140 kilometers were traveled with the softest of the five 2024 P Zeros during the only test session, held in Sakhir (Bahrain) from 21 to February 23rd, with only one real run completed by Lewis Hamilton and then by many out-ins made by the Williams drivers. It should be added that only two other teams (Ferrari and Stake F1) had selected this compound, which was decidedly unsuitable for an abrasive asphalt like that of Bahrain. An additional unknown, albeit relative, in view of the Grand Prix.

The Albert Park weekend is one of the favorites in the world of Formula 1, due to the beauty of the city that hosts it and the atmosphere that can be felt. The shape of the track does not put a particularly high strain on the tires and degradation is a factor more determined by wear than by thermal causes. Furthermore, the beginning of southern autumn can reserve some surprises both in terms of temperatures, with significant changes from one day to the next, and weather conditions: rain has a significant place in the history of this Grand Prix. There will be activities on the track starting from Thursday – together with Formula 1 the Formula 2 and Formula 3 single-seaters will also perform but there will also be series such as the Porsche Carrera Cup and the Australian Supercars championship – and in four days a lot of rubber will be deposited on the asphalt, significantly changing its level of grip.

The Australian Grand Prix became part of the Formula 1 World Championship calendar in 1985 and what will be staged this weekend is the thirty-seventh edition. Until 1995, the race was held on the Adelaide street circuit and then moved to Melbourne the following year, where it has taken place until today with the only interruption of the two-year period characterized by COVID (2020-2021).

The driver who has won the most victories in the Australian Grand Prix is ​​Michael Schumacher (4), all in Melbourne and at the wheel of a Ferrari. The Scuderia is second in terms of successes (10), overtaken by McLaren (11). The Woking team is first in terms of number of pole positions (10) while the driver who has started in front of everyone the most times is Lewis Hamilton (8). As for podium placings, Ferrari and McLaren are joint first with 26 and Hamilton leads the individual rankings with 10 top three finishes. It should be noted that Red Bull has only won in Melbourne twice: in 2011 with Sebastian Vettel and last year with Max Verstappen.

Minimum pressures at the start (slick tyres)

Front: 24.0 psi

Rear: 21.5 psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.25°

Rear: -1.75°