After Singapore and Japan, Formula 1 will stop in Qatar before starting the American tour consisting of four events, three of which are consecutive.

In fact, from 20 October to 5 November, F1 will fly to the United States (Austin), Mexico and Brazil for a triple header which, undoubtedly, represents both a physical, technical and logistical challenge. Less than a month after the overseas trip, Pirelli, the sole supplier of tires in the world championship circus, has announced the compounds for the three events following Qatar.

As regards the choice of tyres, two of the three compounds remain unchanged compared to last season, while in one of the three events there will be something new. The nominations will in fact remain unchanged compared to 2022 for Austin and Interlagos: C2 as P Zero White hard, C3 as P Zero Yellow medium and C4 as P Zero Red soft.

Pirelli PZero White Hard C2

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C3

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C4

For the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, however, the choices will be softer than last year: C3 as P Zero White hard, C4 as P Zero Yellow medium and C5 as P Zero Red soft. The softest compound will therefore also be the softest of the entire range. It will be the ninth time during this championship that the drivers will have the C5 at their disposal.

Pirelli PZero White Hard C3

Pirelli PZero Yellow Medium C4

Pirelli PZero Red Soft C5

Furthermore, the 2024 tests will continue in Mexico, given that Pirelli will still have time until December to approve the final compounds for next season. In fact, a new version of the C4 will be tested during free practice. The test will take place exactly like last Friday in Suzuka, where a new version of the C2 was tested. The teams will receive two extra sets per driver of the experimental compound, which they can use as they wish during the two hours of free practice scheduled for Friday.

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Lionel Ng / Motorsport Images

The other two Grands Prix, in Austin and Sao Paulo, will be events featuring the Sprint format, so there will only be an hour of free practice before qualifying on Friday ahead of Sunday’s race. On Saturday, however, the Sprint Shootout will take place to determine the starting grid positions for the Sprint which will take place in the afternoon. As usual, the three hundred kilometer Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.

It will be the first time that the Circuit of the Americas organizes a sprint weekend, while the Sprint format has already been used in Interlagos in 2021 and 2022.