The FIA ​​has informed the ten Formula 1 teams that a new tire specification will be introduced starting from the Silverstone race on 9 July. The change, requested by Pirelli, was authorized by the International Federation by virtue of article 10.8.3 of the Technical Regulations, according to which “…the FIA ​​may decide to modify tire specifications without notice during the season for safety”.

At the basis of the request made by Pirelli is the alarm linked to the increase in the aerodynamic load of the single-seaters, a value which after three races had already reached what was estimated by the teams last winter for the entire season. With many technical developments still to come, it is estimated that this figure will be significantly exceeded in the first half of the season.

In the early months of 2023, Pirelli began a long development work aimed at defining the tires that will be used next season, which, as per the regulations, will no longer be heated by tyrewarmers.

During the tests carried out on the track, the quality of a new innovative material used in the construction emerged which showed a considerable improvement in terms of resistance, an aspect which led Pirelli to propose its use to the FIA ​​already during this championship starting from Silverstone.

Mario Isola, car manager of Pirelli Motorsport, speaks with the engineer Adami of Ferrari Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“In these first Grands Prix, everyone was able to appreciate how the 2023 single-seaters are significantly more performing than last year’s, thanks to the extraordinary development capacity that characterizes each of the ten Formula 1 teams – commented Mario Isola – it was seen in qualifying, see for example the almost two seconds of progress in the pole time in Miami, but also in the race”.

“The new specification will contain materials that we had already approved for 2024 and will make the tires more resistant but without modifying other technical parameters or their behavior on the track. In order to allow the teams to test the new construction on equal terms, Pirelli will supply two additional sets of tires per driver at the forthcoming Spanish Grand Prix, which can be used during Friday free practice.”

From the completed tests, both static and on track (including long runs), it emerged that the new rubber specification (which will maintain the same compounds used up to now) does not present any variation in terms of performance, as well as in profile and weight, confirming which will not impact on the work of the teams.

Everything will be in line with what was done in the first five rounds of the season. A more resistant construction will allow Pirelli to protect itself against the expected increase in performance and to avoid resorting to increased pressure (one of the scenarios always opposed by teams and drivers) except in exceptional cases.