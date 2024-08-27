Vrooom is an onomatopoeia that imitates the sound of an engine accelerating or revving at high speed, typically associated with vehicles such as cars, motorcycles or other motorized vehicles. It is often used to describe the sound of a powerful engine accelerating rapidly and can be used to evoke the idea of ​​speed, energy or action. The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is also known as the Temple of Speed: it is no coincidence that here, in 2003, the record for the Formula 1 race with the highest average speed (247.585 km/h) was set by Michael Schumacher with Ferrari. What better opportunity to give the name “VROOOM” to the trophy that, on Sunday 1 September, will be awarded on the podium to the first three drivers and the representative of the winning team?

Following a tradition that began in 2021, the trophy for the Italian race for which Pirelli is the title sponsor is designed by an artist thanks to the collaboration with Pirelli HangarBicocca. This year, the task was entrusted to Andrea Sala, an artist accredited in the contemporary art system, present in important museum and private collections, who has always explored the relationship between art and the history of Italian design and industrial production. VROOOM represents, through abstract forms, the long history of the Pirelli tire and the idea of ​​speed and acceleration. The trophy, composed of a protruding part in Valchromat and a base in chromed aluminum, is made in four copies – three for the podium drivers and one for the representative of the winning team.

The Italian Grand Prix Trophy Photo by: Pirelli

“The idea and conception of the trophy are the result of a series of site visits in the world of Pirelli” – explains Andrea Sala – “from the R&D departments to the production ones to discover what happens inside the world of tyres, from natural rubber to the materials used in their construction, as well as the exploration of the archive of the Pirelli Foundation. The name VROOOM expresses what I wanted to represent, the image of Formula 1 that I have always had since I was a child: the moment of the start, the single-seaters lined up on the grid, the lights going out and there is the sprint towards the first braking point. The trophy transforms this moment – ​​the beginning of everything, the sprint, the speed – into a sculptural object”.

VROOOM will be presented during the Pirelli Tyres Talk, a press event held in the Pirelli Hot Laps garage (pits 7-8) on Friday 30 August, just minutes before the first free practice session. The artist will be joined at the event by Nikolas Tombazis, FIA Single-Seater Director, and Mario Isola, Pirelli Motorsport Director.